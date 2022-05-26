Legacy Partners Sells 250-Unit Apartment Community in Costa Mesa to Rockwood Capital
COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Legacy Partners has sold 580 Anton, a five-story multifamily property in Costa Mesa, to an affiliate of Rockwood Capital for an undisclosed price.
The property features 250 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts with luxury interior finishes. Amenities include a clubhouse with a game room, coffee bar, conference rooms, business center, dog wash station and a fitness center with a yoga/Pilates studio.
Legacy Partners acquired the land in May 215, broke ground in 2016 and began leasing the property in 2018. Legacy Partners will also manage the property.
