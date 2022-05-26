REBusinessOnline

Legacy Partners Sells 250-Unit Apartment Community in Costa Mesa to Rockwood Capital

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

580-Anton-Costa-Mesa-CA

580 Anton in Costa Mesa, Calif., features 250 apartments, a clubhouse, fitness center, conference rooms and a business center.

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Legacy Partners has sold 580 Anton, a five-story multifamily property in Costa Mesa,  to an affiliate of Rockwood Capital for an undisclosed price.

The property features 250 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts with luxury interior finishes. Amenities include a clubhouse with a game room, coffee bar, conference rooms, business center, dog wash station and a fitness center with a yoga/Pilates studio.

Legacy Partners acquired the land in May 215, broke ground in 2016 and began leasing the property in 2018. Legacy Partners will also manage the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  