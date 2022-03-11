Legacy Partners to Develop 296-Unit Merit Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — San Francisco-based Legacy Partners will develop Merit, a 296-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The development will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 630 to 1,500 square feet and will be furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, work-from-home spaces and private balconies or patios. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, coworking space, outdoor gaming area and a 24-hour convenience mart. Dallas-based JHP Architecture is designing Merit, and Provident General Contractors is building the community. Chinmay Bhatt, Cody Kirkpatrick and Noam Franklin of Berkadia secured a $20.2 million equity investment from Pondmoon Capital Holdings USA for the project. Completion is slated for mid-2023.