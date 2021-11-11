Legacy Partners, USAA Real Estate Open 306-Unit Maris Apartments in West Seattle

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in West Seattle, Maris features two standalone buildings offering a total of 306 apartments.

SEATTLE — Legacy Partners, along with its equity partner USAA Real Estate, has opened Maris, a multifamily property located at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW in West Seattle. The partnership broke ground on the 306-residence project in June 2019.

Maris features two standalone buildings offering a mix of studio, open one-bedroom, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. The apartments feature A/C ports, hardwood-style flooring, quartz countertops, gas and electric cooktops and an energy-efficient kitchen appliance package. Additionally, many of the units include air conditioning with smart thermostats.

Designed by Seattle-based Encore Architects, Maris offers 261 parking spaces, 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, co-working space and conference rooms, a fitness studio, bike storage and electric vehicle charging stations. The community also features rooftop outdoor and resident lounges with a kitchen bar, grilling station and fire pits.