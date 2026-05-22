Legacy Purchases Development Site in Southern Arizona, Plans 45,000 SF Retail Center

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Legacy Development Partners has purchased a development site in Maricopa for a planned, ground-up retail center. Construction on the property is expected to begin immediately.

Dubbed Legacy on Porter, the 6.6-acre project will deliver more than 45,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and service-oriented space. Confirmed tenants include Goodwill, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, HTeaO, Orlie’s Taproom and Swig. Leasing negotiations for the remaining shop space and pad sites are ongoing.