Friday, May 22, 2026
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AcquisitionsArizonaDevelopmentRetailWestern

Legacy Purchases Development Site in Southern Arizona, Plans 45,000 SF Retail Center

by Amy Works

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Legacy Development Partners has purchased a development site in Maricopa for a planned, ground-up retail center. Construction on the property is expected to begin immediately.

Dubbed Legacy on Porter, the 6.6-acre project will deliver more than 45,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and service-oriented space. Confirmed tenants include Goodwill, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, HTeaO, Orlie’s Taproom and Swig. Leasing negotiations for the remaining shop space and pad sites are ongoing.

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