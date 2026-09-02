Legacy Real Estate Sells 126,108 SF Industrial, Office Building in Dover, New Jersey

DOVER, N.J. — Locally based owner-operator Legacy Real Estate Developers has sold a 126,108-square-foot industrial and office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Dover. The building at 570 Mount Pleasant Ave. formerly housed the American headquarters operations of watchmaker Casio. Elli Klapper of CBRE represented Legacy, which acquired the building last fall in partnership with Saddleback Real Estate Developers and Commerce Park Investors, in the transaction. Dan Whitehead of Resource Realty represented the buyer and future occupant, logistics group Z Transportation Inc.