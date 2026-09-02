Wednesday, September 2, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Legacy Real Estate Sells 126,108 SF Industrial, Office Building in Dover, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

DOVER, N.J. — Locally based owner-operator Legacy Real Estate Developers has sold a 126,108-square-foot industrial and office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Dover. The building at 570 Mount Pleasant Ave. formerly housed the American headquarters operations of watchmaker Casio. Elli Klapper of CBRE represented Legacy, which acquired the building last fall in partnership with Saddleback Real Estate Developers and Commerce Park Investors, in the transaction. Dan Whitehead of Resource Realty represented the buyer and future occupant, logistics group Z Transportation Inc.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $35M Loan for Refinancing of...

Lincoln Sells Final Two Industrial Buildings in Park303...

Bender Equities Sells 95-Unit Apartment Complex in Seattle’s...

Fourth Avenue Capital Buys Apartment Complex in Bend,...

Joint Venture Acquires 95,551 SF Office Building in...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 229-Unit Apartment Complex in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 86,698 SF Shopping Center...

CBRE Negotiates $62.5M Sale of Shopping Center in...

IRG Acquires 422,727 SF Distribution Facility in St....