WILLINGBORO, N.J. — Regional brokerage firm Legacy Realty Group Advisors has arranged the $4 million sale of Kennedy Plaza, a 58,900-square-foot shopping center in Willingboro, roughly 20 miles outside Philadelphia. An unspecified grocery store anchors the property. Jacob Baruch, Jonah Warshaw and Ari Warshaw of Legacy Realty represented the buyer in the transaction. Blaine Foreman of Metro Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity.