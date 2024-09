OCEAN SPRINGS, MISS. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has arranged the $8.2 million sale of Spring Plaza, a 110,248-square-foot shopping center located in Ocean Springs, a city in the Gulfport-Biloxi MSA. Winn-Dixie anchors the property.

Jacob Baruch, Jonah Warshaw and Daniel Baruch of Legacy Realty represented the buyer in the transaction. Dex Shill of NAI Latter & Blum represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity.