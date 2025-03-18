Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Centre Pointe Plaza's tenant roster includes Belk, Bealls, Dollar Tree, Hibbett Sports, Subway and T-Mobile.
Legacy Realty Arranges Sale of 159,259 SF Shopping Center in Smithfield, N.C.

by John Nelson

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors LLC has arranged the sale of Centre Pointe Plaza, a 159,259-square-foot shopping center in Smithfield, approximately 30 miles southeast of Raleigh. An undisclosed buyer purchased the property for $11.6 million.

Originally built in 1989, the shopping center is anchored by Belk. Additional tenants at the property include Bealls, Dollar Tree, Hibbett Sports, Subway and T-Mobile. Daniel Baruch of Legacy Realty represented the buyer, and Steve Shields of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

