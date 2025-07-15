Legacy Realty Arranges Sale of 174,459 SF Shopping Center in Columbus, Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA. — Legacy Realty Group has arranged the sale of Manchester Square, a 174,459-square-foot shopping center in Columbus. Situated at the intersection of Woodruff Farm and Milgen roads, Food Depot anchors the property. Other tenants include Ollie’s Bargain Hunt, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Planet Fitness, Subway, T-Mobile, H&R Block, Unlimited Wireless, Peluso’s Italian Restaurant and Rainbow Fashions. Built in 1988, the property sits on 22 acres.

Jacob Baruch, Jonah Warshaw and Daniel Baruch of Legacy Realty Group Advisors represented both the buyer and seller, Arkansas-based CORE Equity Partners, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.