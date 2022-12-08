Legacy Realty Brokers $7.4M Sale of Hillcrest Marketplace Shopping Center in Mobile

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Hillcrest Marketplace was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchor Winn-Dixie.

MOBILE, ALA. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has brokered the $7.4 million sale of Hillcrest Marketplace, a 76,000-square-foot shopping center located at 6300 Grelot Road in Mobile. The property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchor Winn-Dixie. Jacob Baruch and Max Yardeni of Legacy Realty represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.