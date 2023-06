BENTON, ARK. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has brokered the $9.3 million sale of Benton Commons, a 74,870-square-foot retail center located in Benton, roughly 25 miles southwest of Little Rock. Kroger anchors the property, and other tenants include State Farm Insurance, Sumo Express and H&R Block. Jacob Baruch, Jonah Warshaw and Daniel Baruch of Legacy represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. Todd Rice of Colliers Arkansas represented the undisclosed seller.