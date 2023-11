SCOTTSVILLE, KY. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has brokered the sale of Scottsville Shopping Center, a 31,800-square-foot retail center located at 1224 Gallatin Road in Scottsville, a city in southern Kentucky near the Tennessee border. The center sold for $3 million in the off-market transaction. Food Lion anchors the property. Jacob Baruch and Jonah Warshaw of Legacy Realty represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction, both of which requested anonymity.