Thursday, April 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Independence Square was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Dollar General and USPS.
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Legacy Realty Brokers Sale of 63,507 SF Shopping Center in Mount Airy, North Carolina

by John Nelson

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has brokered the sale of Independence Square, a 63,507-square-foot shopping center located in Mount Airy, a city on the North Carolina-Virginia border. The center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Dollar General and USPS.

Jacob Baruch of Legacy Realty Group represented the seller in the transaction, and Kevin Henry of Pine Forest Oak Island Realty represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity, and the sales price was also not disclosed.

You may also like

Allen Morris Co. Obtains $83M Construction Loan for...

Villas Student Housing, Student Quarters Break Ground on...

Packaging Company Smurfit Kappa Buys 258,801 SF Industrial...

CBRE Opens New 8,600 SF Office in Louisville

Forefront Commercial Buys 627,303 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 10,203 SF Industrial Building...

Oxford Partners Negotiates Sale of 10,000 SF Industrial...

TM Crowley, NLGCM Plan 23-Acre The Highlands at...

CBRE Arranges $9.1M Sale of California Villas Multifamily...