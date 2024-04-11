Legacy Realty Brokers Sale of 63,507 SF Shopping Center in Mount Airy, North Carolina

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has brokered the sale of Independence Square, a 63,507-square-foot shopping center located in Mount Airy, a city on the North Carolina-Virginia border. The center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Dollar General and USPS.

Jacob Baruch of Legacy Realty Group represented the seller in the transaction, and Kevin Henry of Pine Forest Oak Island Realty represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity, and the sales price was also not disclosed.