KENOSHA, WIS. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors LLC has arranged the $27.6 million sale of Plaza 50, a 199,217-square-foot shopping center in Kenosha. The property is home to tenants such as Burlington, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less and Pick ‘n Save. Jacob Baruch, Daniel Baruch and Jonah Warshaw of Legacy represented the buyer and seller, neither of which were disclosed.