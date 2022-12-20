REBusinessOnline

Legacy Realty Group Brokers $200M Portfolio Sale of 146 Southeast Stores Leased to Dollar General

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

The sold portfolio featured 146 stores in the Southeast leased to Dollar General, including this location in Palmersville, Tenn. (Image courtesy of Legacy Realty Group Advisors)

NEW HYDE PARK AND NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors LLC, a commercial real estate brokerage with offices in New York, has brokered the sale of 146 stores in the Southeast leased to Dollar General. The seller, a privately held real estate developer, sold the portfolio to the buyer, a net-lease REIT, for approximately $200 million. Both parties requested anonymity. Jacob Baruch and Daniel Baruch of Legacy Realty Group represented both the buyer and seller in the off-market transaction.

