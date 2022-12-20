Legacy Realty Group Brokers $200M Portfolio Sale of 146 Southeast Stores Leased to Dollar General
NEW HYDE PARK AND NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors LLC, a commercial real estate brokerage with offices in New York, has brokered the sale of 146 stores in the Southeast leased to Dollar General. The seller, a privately held real estate developer, sold the portfolio to the buyer, a net-lease REIT, for approximately $200 million. Both parties requested anonymity. Jacob Baruch and Daniel Baruch of Legacy Realty Group represented both the buyer and seller in the off-market transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.