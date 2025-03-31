Monday, March 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cain Creek Shopping Center in Danville, Va., spans 59,410 square feet.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastVirginia

Legacy Realty Group Brokers Sale of Cain Creek Shopping Center in Danville, Virginia

by John Nelson

DANVILLE, VA. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has brokered the sale of Cain Creek Shopping Center, a 59,410-square-foot retail property located at 1461 S. Boston Road in Danville, a city near the Virginia-North Carolina border. Food Lion anchors the center. Additional tenants at the property feature a mix of stores, restaurants and businesses, including Family Dollar, Danville Dental, Fabulous Beauty Supply and Isabel’s Pizza Pasta & Subs.

Jacob Baruch of Legacy Realty Group Advisors represented both the buyer and seller, an affiliate of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Core Equity Partners, in the off-market transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

‘Clouds Are Clearing’ for Next Step of Birmingham’s...

Edge Capital Markets Brokers Sale of 42,030 SF...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 707,400 SF Industrial Development...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Multifamily,...

Barker Pacific Group, Kingsbarn Realty Capital Buy Mission...

S&S Pahrump Sells Three Retail Buildings within Pahrump...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23,500 SF...

Partnership Completes 330-Unit Parker Apartments in Acworth, Georgia

Portman, 908 Group Launch Vertical Construction on 674-Bed...