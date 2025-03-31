Legacy Realty Group Brokers Sale of Cain Creek Shopping Center in Danville, Virginia

DANVILLE, VA. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has brokered the sale of Cain Creek Shopping Center, a 59,410-square-foot retail property located at 1461 S. Boston Road in Danville, a city near the Virginia-North Carolina border. Food Lion anchors the center. Additional tenants at the property feature a mix of stores, restaurants and businesses, including Family Dollar, Danville Dental, Fabulous Beauty Supply and Isabel’s Pizza Pasta & Subs.

Jacob Baruch of Legacy Realty Group Advisors represented both the buyer and seller, an affiliate of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Core Equity Partners, in the off-market transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.