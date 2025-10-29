Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Rouses Supermarkets anchors Belleview Shopping Center, an 84,146-square-foot shopping center in Plaquemine, La.
Legacy Realty Group Negotiates Sale of 84,146 SF Shopping Center Near Baton Rouge

by John Nelson

PLAQUEMINE, LA. — Legacy Realty Group Advisors has negotiated the sale of Belleview Shopping Center, an 84,146-square-foot retail center located in Plaquemine, roughly 14 miles south of Baton Rouge. Rouses Supermarkets anchors the property. Additional tenants include Dollar General, Citi Trends, Hibbett Sports and AT&T.

Belleview Shopping Center was built in 1992 on 7.5 acres. Jacob Baruch and Ari Warshaw of Legacy Realty Group Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction, while Zach Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller.

