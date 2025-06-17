Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 1966, Westgate Shopping Center in Enterprise, Ala., totals 132,737 square feet.
AcquisitionsAlabamaRetailSoutheast

Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 132,737 SF Shopping Center in Enterprise, Alabama

by John Nelson

ENTERPRISE, ALA. — Legacy Realty Group has negotiated the sale of Westgate Shopping Center, a 132,737-square-foot shopping center located in Enterprise, roughly 30 miles east of Dothan. Piggly Wiggly anchors the center, which features a mix of additional tenants including Petsense, H&R Block, Rituals Salon & Day Spa, Rent-A-Center, Metro by T- Mobile, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and Yancey Parker’s.

Built in 1966, the property is situated on 6.4 acres, according to LoopNet. Jacob Baruch, Daniel Baruch and Ari Warshaw of Legacy Realty Group Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction. Pat Leggett of Century 21 Regency Realty represented the seller.

You may also like

Encore Enterprises Buys 61,356 SF Medical Office Building...

JLL Arranges Two Construction Takeout Loans Totaling $114M...

Gayle Benson to Acquire 27-Story Office Tower in...

IPA Secures $77.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Facility...

Stonemont Financial Sells 234,133 SF Distribution Center in...

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 60,486 SF...

TORA to Open New Restaurant at EastVillage in...

Goodyear Investments Acquires 10,513 SF Retail Property in...

Tova Capital, Shopton Capital Buy Retail Building in...