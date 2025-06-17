Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 132,737 SF Shopping Center in Enterprise, Alabama

ENTERPRISE, ALA. — Legacy Realty Group has negotiated the sale of Westgate Shopping Center, a 132,737-square-foot shopping center located in Enterprise, roughly 30 miles east of Dothan. Piggly Wiggly anchors the center, which features a mix of additional tenants including Petsense, H&R Block, Rituals Salon & Day Spa, Rent-A-Center, Metro by T- Mobile, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and Yancey Parker’s.

Built in 1966, the property is situated on 6.4 acres, according to LoopNet. Jacob Baruch, Daniel Baruch and Ari Warshaw of Legacy Realty Group Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction. Pat Leggett of Century 21 Regency Realty represented the seller.