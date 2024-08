SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — New York-based brokerage firm Legacy Realty Group Advisors has negotiated the sale of Spencerport Village Plaza, a 99,096-square-foot shopping center located on the western outskirts of Rochester. Tops Friendly Markets anchors the property, which is also home to tenants such as Dollar Tree, M&T Bank and Lamont Awards & Apparel. Jacob Baruch and Daniel Baruch of Legacy Realty represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.