PLANO, TEXAS — The Legacy Senior Communities is planning a 30-unit expansion project at The Legacy Willow Bend, the owner-operator’s flagship property in Plano. The expansion will introduce three buildings, each designed with 10 luxury flats, for a total of 30 hybrid-style independent living units spanning about 2,000 square feet each. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and to be complete in spring 2026.