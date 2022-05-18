Legacy South, Patterson Close Construction Financing for Rowan Townhomes in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

ANTIOCH, TENN. — Legacy South, with the assistance of its capital advisor Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group, closed on equity and debt construction financing for The Rowan, an 80-unit rental townhome community in the south Nashville suburb of Antioch. Patterson arranged an undisclosed amount of joint venture equity financing with TriGate Capital and debt financing through Hancock Whitney.

Upon completion, The Rowan will be spread across 16 different buildings with an average unit size of 1,575 square feet, and each unit will contain three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Situated near I-24, I-40, I-65 and Route 254, the property offers easy access to Nashville’s primary job centers, including Nashville International Airport and downtown Nashville.