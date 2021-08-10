Legal Aid Redevelops 40,000 SF Office Building in East Charlotte

Legal Aid of North Carolina Inc. is redeveloping a 40,000-square-foot, single-story office building located at 5525 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legal Aid of North Carolina Inc., a nonprofit law firm, is redeveloping a 40,000-square-foot, single-story office building located at 5525 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. MPV Properties represented Legal Aid on the purchase of the building and is marketing the remaining 23,000 square feet of vacant space for lease. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

In partnership with Lakemont Property Investors LLC, Legal Aid has recently completed demolition of the interior of the building. The firm expects to finish the full interior renovation in the next couple months and plans to occupy approximately 40 percent of the building once complete.

A separate non-profit legal organization, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, also has plans to renovate and occupy an adjacent two-story office building located at 5535 Albemarle Road.

MPV Properties is a Charlotte-based commercial real estate firm that offers landlord and tenant representation. Legal Aid of North Carolina is a Raleigh-based law firm that provides free legal services in civil matters to low-income clients.