Legal Aid Society Signs 198,900 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s Tribeca Area

NEW YORK CITY — The Legal Aid Society, a social justice law firm, has signed a 198,900-square-foot office lease at 40 Worth Street in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The lease term is 30 years. The property, also known as the Merchants Square Building, was originally constructed in 1929 and spans approximately 800,000 square feet. Craig Reicher, Christopher Mansfield, Greg Maurer-Hollaender and Peter Gamber of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Steinwurtzel and Roy Lapidus of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord, 40 Worth Street Associates LLC.

