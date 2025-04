NEW YORK CITY — The Legal Aid Society has signed a 29,467-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion on Staten Island. The expanded space includes suites on the second, third and eighth floors of the building at 60 Bay St. Christopher Mansfield, Craig Reicher, Greg Maurer-Hollaender and Julia Passantem of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Bill Bergman internally represented the landlord, Muss Development.