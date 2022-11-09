Legend Communities Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Residential Project in Lakeway, Texas

LAKEWAY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Legend Communities has broken ground on a 360-unit residential project in Lakeway, located northwest of Austin, that will comprise 210 age-restricted multifamily units and 150 single-family homes of various styles. The project, which will also deliver multiple pieces of new infrastructure, represents Phase I of The Square at Lohmans, a $500 million development that will include office, hospitality and retail/restaurant uses. DTJ Design provided architectural services for the project, with Carlson, Brigance & Doering Inc. serving as civil engineer. Completion of Phase I is slated for late fall 2023.