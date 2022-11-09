REBusinessOnline

Legend Communities Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Residential Project in Lakeway, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

LAKEWAY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Legend Communities has broken ground on  a 360-unit residential project in Lakeway, located northwest of Austin, that will comprise 210 age-restricted multifamily units and 150 single-family homes of various styles. The project, which will also deliver multiple pieces of new infrastructure, represents Phase I of The Square at Lohmans, a $500 million development that will include office, hospitality and retail/restaurant uses. DTJ Design provided architectural services for the project, with Carlson, Brigance & Doering Inc. serving as civil engineer. Completion of Phase I is slated for late fall 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  