Legend Communities, Tiki Time to Develop Mixed-Use Project Near Galveston

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

TIKI ISLAND, TEXAS — Austin-based developers Legend Communities and Tiki Time LLC have acquired six acres on Tiki Island, located near Galveston, for the development of a mixed-use community. Tiki Island Residences & Boathouse Resort will feature 75 condominium residences, five penthouses, a waterfront restaurant, retail space and a boathouse structure with the capacity to lodge more than 200 boats. Construction of Phase I, which includes the commercial components, is expected to begin by the fall. The developers expect to break ground on Phase II, which will deliver the residences, in summer 2021.

