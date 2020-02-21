REBusinessOnline

Legend Investment Group Arranges $2.2M Sale of Four-Tenant Retail Asset in Colorado

Papa Murphy’s, Dickey’s BBQ, 420 Friendly’s and Hiroshi Teriyaki Grill occupy the 6,694-square-foot retail property at 6628 W. 10th St. in Greely, Colo.

GREELY, COLO. — Legend Investment Group (LIG), a division of Legend Partners, has arranged the sale of a grocery out-parcel strip center, located at 6628 W. 10th St. in Greely. A local private investor sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $2.2 million.

Papa Murphy’s, Dickey’s BBQ, 420 Friendly’s and Hiroshi Teriyaki Grill fully occupy the 6,694-square-foot property. Situated on a 0.88-acre site, the property was built in 2013.

Peter Peluso of LIG represented the seller in the deal.

