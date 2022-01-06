REBusinessOnline

Legend Properties Arranges Sale of 168,000 SF Retail Property in Hazleton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

HAZLETON, PA. — Metro Philadelphia-based brokerage firm Legend Properties Inc. has arranged the sale of Church Hill Mall, a 168,000-square-foot retail property in Hazleton, located roughly midway between Scranton and Allentown. The property sits on 14 acres and was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Family Dollar and Firestone. James Smith of Legend Properties brokered the deal. The new ownership, an entity doing business as 1065 Church Street Properties LLC, plans to invest about $2 million in capital improvements and rebrand the property as Church Hill Commons.

