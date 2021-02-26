REBusinessOnline

Legendary Capital Buys 141-Room Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora Hotel in Colorado for $27.9M

Located in Aurora, Colo., the Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel features 141 guest rooms, a fitness center, business center and three meeting rooms.

AURORA, COLO. — Legendary Capital has purchased Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora, a newly constructed hotel located at 255 N. Blackhawk St. in Aurora, for $27.9 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Completed last year, the four-story hotel features 141 guest rooms, a business center, three meeting rooms, a fitness center, an outdoor patio with seating and firepit, valet laundry service and a two-story, 55,715-square-foot parking deck. Additionally, the first-floor lobby offers seating areas, a bar/lounge/bistro area and 24-hour front desk.

Gordon Allred and Joshua Tammen of Marcus & Millichap’s Ontario, Calif., office handled the transaction. Adam Lewis of Marcus & Millichap serves as broker of record in Colorado.

