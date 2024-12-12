Leggat McCall, DLJ Properties Complete 370,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Somerville, Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — A partnership between Leggat McCall Properties and DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners has completed 808 Windsor, a 370,000-square-foot life sciences project located roughly four miles outside of Boston in Somerville. The site is situated adjacent to the newly developed Union Square MBTA Green Line Station within the 1.8 million-square-foot Boynton Yards mixed-use development. The 11-story facility includes 7,000 square feet of retail space and 242 below-grade parking spaces. Shawmut Design & Construction was the general contractor for the project, construction of which topped out in March 2023.