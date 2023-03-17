Friday, March 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Full completion of the life sciences facility at 808 Windsor St. in Somerville is scheduled for early 2024.
DevelopmentLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Leggat McCall, DLJ Properties Top Out 370,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Somerville, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — A partnership between Leggat McCall Properties and DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners has topped out for 808 Windsor, a 370,000-square-foot life sciences project located roughly four miles outside of Boston in Somerville. The site is situated adjacent to the newly developed Union Square MBTA Green Line Station within the 1.8 million-square-foot Boynton Yards mixed-use development. The 11-story facility will include 7,000 square feet of retail and 242 below-grade parking spaces. Shawmut Design & Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for an early 2024 completion.

You may also like

Pearlstone Partners Breaks Ground on 182-Unit Multifamily Project...

Elevate Research Properties to Open 200,000 SF Life...

Eastern Union Arranges $28M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 28-Unit Apartment...

NAI Mertz Negotiates Sale of 25,080 SF Industrial...

Lincoln Avenue Capital to Build Two Affordable Housing...

Evergreen Real Estate Group Tops Off Construction of...

GPI Cos. Receives $84M Construction Financing for Overland...

CBRE Negotiates $17.7M Sale of Thousand Oaks Office...