Leggat McCall, DLJ Properties Top Out 370,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Somerville, Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — A partnership between Leggat McCall Properties and DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners has topped out for 808 Windsor, a 370,000-square-foot life sciences project located roughly four miles outside of Boston in Somerville. The site is situated adjacent to the newly developed Union Square MBTA Green Line Station within the 1.8 million-square-foot Boynton Yards mixed-use development. The 11-story facility will include 7,000 square feet of retail and 242 below-grade parking spaces. Shawmut Design & Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for an early 2024 completion.