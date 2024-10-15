Tuesday, October 15, 2024
40-Thorndike-St.-East-Cambridge
The former courthouse and jail building at 40 Thorndike St. in East Cambridge was purchased in vacant and obsolete condition. The structure’s location on the edge of Kendall Square offered a unique conversion opportunity for revitalization and enhanced urban design.
Leggat McCall, Granite Complete 475,000 SF Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project Near Boston

by Taylor Williams

EAST CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A partnership between Leggat McCall Properties and Granite Properties has completed the mixed-use redevelopment of a former courthouse building located at 40 Thorndike St. in East Cambridge. Formerly known as the Edward J. Sullivan Courthouse, the 20-story building now features 422,000 square feet of office space, 48 affordable housing units, retail, restaurant, childcare and meeting spaces, as well as parking for 362 cars and 20,000 square feet of public outdoor space. Elkus Manfredi Architects designed the project, and John Moriarty & Associates served as the general contractor. Bank OZK financed the project. Construction began in fall 2021.

