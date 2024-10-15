Leggat McCall, Granite Complete 475,000 SF Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project Near Boston

EAST CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A partnership between Leggat McCall Properties and Granite Properties has completed the mixed-use redevelopment of a former courthouse building located at 40 Thorndike St. in East Cambridge. Formerly known as the Edward J. Sullivan Courthouse, the 20-story building now features 422,000 square feet of office space, 48 affordable housing units, retail, restaurant, childcare and meeting spaces, as well as parking for 362 cars and 20,000 square feet of public outdoor space. Elkus Manfredi Architects designed the project, and John Moriarty & Associates served as the general contractor. Bank OZK financed the project. Construction began in fall 2021.