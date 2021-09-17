REBusinessOnline

Leggat McCall, Granite Underway on 475,000 SF Redevelopment Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Office

40-Thorndike-East-Cambridge

The redevelopment of 40 Thorndike in East Cambridge will add 48 affordable housing units, as well as office and retail space.

EAST CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A partnership between Leggat McCall Properties and Granite Properties is underway on the redevelopment of a former courthouse building located at 40 Thorndike St. in East Cambridge. The redevelopment will add 48 affordable housing apartments, as well as office and retail space and a childcare facility. Elkus Manfredi Architects is designing the project, and John Moriarty & Associates is serving as the general contractor. JLL arranged construction financing through Bank OZK on behalf of the partnership and has been retained to provide leasing services. Completion is slated for fall 2023.

