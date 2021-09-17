Leggat McCall, Granite Underway on Redevelopment of 475,000 SF Office Building Near Boston

The redevelopment of 40 Thorndike in East Cambridge will add 48 affordable housing units and new retail space to complement the existing office space.

EAST CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A partnership between Leggat McCall Properties and Granite Properties is underway on the redevelopment of 40 Thorndike, a 475,000-square-foot office building in East Cambridge. The building rises 20 stories and spans a full city block. While the majority of the building’s upper stories will continue to house office space, the lower levels will be redeveloped to feature 48 affordable housing apartments, as well as retail space and a childcare facility. Elkus Manfredi Architects is designing the project, and John Moriarty & Associates is serving as the general contractor. JLL arranged construction financing through Bank OZK on behalf of the partnership and has been retained to provide leasing services. Completion is slated for fall 2023.