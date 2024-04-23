Leggera Development Receives $11.5M Joint Venture Equity for Five Ridges Build-to-Rent Project in Sparks, Nevada

SPARKS, NEV. — Berkadia has arranged $11.5 million in joint venture equity for Five Ridges, a townhome-style build-to-rent development in Sparks, just east of Reno. Leggera Development is the developer for the project.

Situated on 6.1 acres at 545 Highland Ranch Parkway, Five Ridges features 83 three-bedroom/2.5-bath units ranging in size from 1,494 square feet to 1,969 square feet.

The community is situated within a 422-acre master-planned community comprising 1,246 residential units across 10 villages, including single-family detached homes, townhomes, multifamily, commercial properties, and two community parks with 100 acres of open space and 10 acres of amenitized community gathering areas.

Cody Kirkpatrick, Chinmay Bhatt and Noam Franklin of Berkadia JV Equity & Structured Capital, along with Jared Glover of Investment Sales at Berkadia Nevada, represented Leggera Development. Berkadia arranged the equity through a global investment manager.