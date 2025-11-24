LEGO Group Breaks Ground on $360M Regional Distribution Center in Virginia

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA. — The LEGO Group has broken ground on its new 2 million-square-foot regional distribution center in Prince George County near Richmond. The $360 million project will complement the LEGO Manufacturing Virginia facility that is underway in nearby Chesterfield County. Both facilities are scheduled to open in 2027 and will allow the company to reduce lead times, respond faster to shifts in demand, shorten the supply chain and slash its environmental impact.

The new facility, which marks LEGO’s sixth distribution center worldwide and second in the United States, will feature advanced automation and will use 100 percent renewable energy to power the site to meet LEED Gold certification. The company also aims to achieve WELL Certification, which certifies buildings for improving the health and well-being of its occupants.

The LEGO Group previously announced a build-to-suit lease for the new distribution center with Crosspointe Commerce Center, a joint venture between Hillwood Investment Properties and The Silverman Group. A third-party logistics provider will operate the facility, which is expected to create more than 300 jobs once opened, according to company representatives.