Lego Unveils New ‘Retailtainment’ Store at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan

Lego's new store format is designed to be modular and fully flexible so that it can work in LEGO stores of all sizes, as well as in third-party retail partners’ stores.

NEW YORK CITY — The Lego Group has unveiled its new “retailtainment” concept with the opening of a 7,175-square-foot flagship store within Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan. The Danish toymaker spent two years developing the new retail concept and found that consumers wanted opportunities to play with bricks, participate in brick-inspired activities and personalize their experiences. To that end, the two-level store features a new array of merchandise and experienced-based attractions, including a virtual reality experience, storytelling table and a personalization studio.