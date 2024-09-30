Monday, September 30, 2024
LEGOLAND, McCarthy Top Off 372,000 SF Parking Structure in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — LEGOLAND California Resorts, with McCarthy Buildings Cos. as design-builder, is developing a 372,000-square-foot parking structure at LEGOLAND California Resort in Carlsbad. The team has topped out the four-story project, which is slated for completion in late 2025.

The $20 million project will feature 1,130 stalls, including 57 electric-vehicle (EV) ready stalls with the option to add an additional 56 EV stalls. McCarthy’s design-build services for the project include preconstruction, marketing, scheduling, VDC, McCarthy Mapping, Castle Contracting, self-perform concrete and yard site services.  

