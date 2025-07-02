Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentHospitalityNortheastPennsylvania

Lehigh Valley Airport Breaks Ground on 145-Room Hotel in Allentown, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

ALLENTOWN, PA. — The Lehigh Valley International Airport has broken ground on a 145-room hotel in Allentown. The site is a 20-acre parcel that once served as an emergency landing strip, and the new hotel will be operated under the Courtyard by Marriott brand. Nonprofit developer Provident Resources Group will own and operate the hotel via ground lease. The Lehigh County Industrial Development Authority issued four tax-exempt bonds totaling $42 million as part of the financing of the project, which also received $1 million in state funding. Construction is expected to last about two years.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges $515M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey...

Procopio Cos. Completes 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Haverhill,...

Gilbane, Palm Beach Atlantic University to Break Ground...

Seefried Industrial to Develop 1.6 MSF Distribution Facility...

HTG, Mount Hermon AME Church Open $43.5M Affordable...

JLL Secures Refinancing of Two Northern New Jersey...

Larken Associates Delivers 50,000 SF Industrial Flex Project...

Mia Rose Holdings to Build $60M Luxury Apartment...

KeyBank Provides $33.7M in Construction Financing for Cleveland...