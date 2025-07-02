Lehigh Valley Airport Breaks Ground on 145-Room Hotel in Allentown, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, PA. — The Lehigh Valley International Airport has broken ground on a 145-room hotel in Allentown. The site is a 20-acre parcel that once served as an emergency landing strip, and the new hotel will be operated under the Courtyard by Marriott brand. Nonprofit developer Provident Resources Group will own and operate the hotel via ground lease. The Lehigh County Industrial Development Authority issued four tax-exempt bonds totaling $42 million as part of the financing of the project, which also received $1 million in state funding. Construction is expected to last about two years.