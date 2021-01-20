REBusinessOnline

Lehigh Valley Health Network to Open 100,000 SF Hospital in Central Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Northeast, Pennsylvania

LEHIGHTON, PA. — Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) will open a 100,000-square-foot hospital in Lehighton in central Pennsylvania. The facility will be situated on a 34.5-acre site and will feature 18 inpatient beds, a 12-bay emergency department, two operating rooms, two procedure rooms and four observation rooms with plans for future expansion. The opening is scheduled for spring 2022. Matt Macdonald of Markward Group represented LVHN and the seller in the disposition of the land.

