LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill to Open at Easton Town Center This Fall

The Hawaiian-themed restaurant will open within the new 16-acre portion of Easton Town Center.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill is opening its first Ohio restaurant at Easton Town Center in Columbus. The Hawaiian-themed establishment, which offers sushi, hibachi-style grilled meats and seafood, is scheduled to open in late fall. A staple of Hawaiian cuisine, Poké incorporates variations of marinated seafood typically over sticky rice with vegetables and sauces. Guests at the restaurant will also enjoy a bar and island-themed drinks. Developed by The Georgetown Co., L Brands and Steiner + Associates, Easton Town Center is a 1,300-acre mixed-use destination.

