Wednesday, November 27, 2024
El-Monte-Shopping-Plaza-Phoenix-AZ
El Rancho Market IGA anchors the 101,269-square-foot El Monte Shopping Plaza in Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Lena Centers Acquires 101,269 SF El Monte Shopping Plaza in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Lena Centers, a division of Boston-based Longpoint, has purchased El Monte Shopping Plaza, a retail property on 8.8 acres in Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not released. Mindy Korth and JK Jackson of Colliers in Phoenix, along with El Warner and Caitlin Zirpolo of Colliers in Irvine, Calif., handled the transaction.

Built in 1962, El Monte Shopping Plaza offers 101,269 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 99 percent leased by ASI Real Estate with 15 destination-oriented tenants. Current tenants include El Rancho Market IGA, dd’s DISCOUNTS, Shoe Palace, ArchWell Health, Cute Smiles dentistry, Cricket Wireless and Baskin Robbins.

