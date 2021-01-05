Lendlease, Aware Super Buy Culver City Site in Los Angeles for Planned $600M Mixed-Use Development

The buyer plans to develop a 500,000-square-foot mixed-use project offering 260 apartments, 250,000 square feet of creative office space and ground-floor retail space at 3401 S. La Cienega Blvd. in Los Angeles, which currently houses 1,144 self-storage units.

LOS ANGELES — In a 50-50 joint venture, Lendlease and Aware Super, an Australian superannuation fund, have acquired a 3.5-acre, transit-oriented, mixed-use development site at 3401 S. La Cienega Blvd. in Los Angeles. La Cienega Properties sold the 156,380-square-foot site for $92 million.

The team plans to develop a 500,000-square-foot mid-rise project offering 260 multifamily residential units, 250,000 square feet of creative office space and ground-floor retail space. The site offers transit access to the beach and downtown Los Angeles, as well as the Exposition Corridor Bike Path.

Lendlease aims to submit an application to the City of Los Angeles this year and plans to commence development in 2023, with completion slated for 2025. The site currently houses 1,144 self-storage units, totaling 86,897 rentable square feet, which will provide a steady in-place income stream for the partnership during the development planning.

Upon completion, the project, which is the partnership’s first Los Angeles development, will have an estimated value of $600 million.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan and Laura Stumm of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.