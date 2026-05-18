Lendlease, Aware Super Open Habitat Mixed-Use Campus in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Lendlease, in joint venture with Aware Super, has opened Habitat, a two-building live-work-thrive campus in Los Angeles. Located at 3411 S. La Cienega Blvd., the campus includes Habitat Residences, a 12-story residential building, and a six-story, 260,000-square-foot creative office building. Designed by SHoP Architects, with Steinberg Hart acting as architect of record, the buildings are situated on a 3.5-acre campus.

The residential component includes 260 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses on the top two floors. Apartments include quartz countertops, full quartz backsplashes, full-height windows and balconies or terraces in 50 percent of the units. Community amenities include a resort-style deck with an outdoor pool, spa, shaded cabanas, grilling stations and al fresco dining areas, a rooftop bookable dining room and outdoor terrace and an indoor-outdoor fitness center.

The property also includes a fleet of Habitat-branded e-bikes for residential use, coworking space, a social lounge, media room, library, dedicated storage, pet spa, dog run and dining room with planned chef demonstrations, wine tastings and seasonal pop-ups. Kelly Wearstler and Jules Wilson Design Studio designed the interiors of the residential building.

The office portion includes 40,000-square-foot to 50,000-square-foot floor plates, 14-foot floor-to-floor heights and private terraces, as well as 2,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Office amenities include a lobby, fitness center, hospitality-inspired locker rooms with showers and end-of-trip facilities for cyclist commuters. A+I designed the office interiors.

Designed by RELM, Habitat’s full acre of publicly accessible green space is organized into four areas: The Grove, a drop-off point and welcoming entrance to the development; Cienega Square, the heart of the Habitat campus with flexible seating for gatherings and outdoor events; The Crossings, a landscaped transition between adjacent intermodal transit and the development’s office promenade; and The Clearing, a festival-ready plaza designed for food trucks, community programming and pet-friendly activities.

Additionally, Habitat is net zero carbon in construction and operations. The campus includes an all-electric design, 66 dedicated electric vehicle parking stations, 222 secure bike parking spaces, natural ventilation and lower carbon concrete. Habitat Residences is targeting LEED Gold certification, while the commercial building is targeting LEED Platinum certification.