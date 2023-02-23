Lendlease Begins Preleasing at The Reed at Southbank Residential Tower in Chicago’s South Loop

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

This rendering shows the pool at The Reed, which features 15,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space on the eighth floor.

CHICAGO — Lendlease has begun pre-leasing at The Reed at Southbank in Chicago’s South Loop. The 41-story residential tower includes both rental units and for-sale homes. The Reed is the second building Lendlease is developing as part of Southbank, a seven-acre master plan community situated along the Chicago River.

The Reed features 224 apartment units on floors nine through 22. Floor plans range from 544 to 1,417 square feet and monthly rents start at $2,160. First move-ins are expected in late May.

The eighth floor features 15,000 square feet of outdoor amenities, including a pool, cabanas, sunning lawn, fire pits, outdoor kitchens and dining areas. The Reed also features an indoor-outdoor fitness center with dedicated HIIT and yoga spaces, as well as cardio and strength-training equipment. Other eighth-floor amenities include a wet lounge adjacent to the pool deck, lounge room, virtual sports simulation room, massage room and media room. A rooftop garden created in partnership with The Roof Crop will feature fresh flowers, gardens and honey. Bozzuto manages the apartments.

At the center of the Southbank master plan is Southbank Park, a two-acre publicly accessible green space that connects the neighborhood’s residents to the Chicago River. Designed by Hoeer Schaudt, whose plan was implemented by Confluence, the green space features a central lawn, sustainable design elements and walkways that stretch down to the riverfront.

Condominiums at The Reed are priced from the low $400,000s and are scheduled for completion in July.