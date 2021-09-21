Lendlease Breaks Ground on 41-Story Residential Tower in Chicago

The Reed will feature 216 condominium units on floors 23 through 41 and 224 apartment units on floors nine through 22.

CHICAGO — Lendlease has broken ground on The Reed, a 41-story residential tower at 234 W. Polk St. in Chicago’s Printers Row neighborhood. Designed by Perkins + Will, The Reed will feature 216 condominium units on floors 23 through 41 and 224 apartment units on floors nine through 22. Completion is slated for 2023. The project represents the second residential tower and the first for-sale offering within Lendlease’s Southbank development, which encompasses seven acres along the south branch of the Chicago River.

Condos will range in size from 630 to 1,670 square feet and will be priced from the low $400,000s up to $1.4 million. Residents will have access to two amenity suites and a private garage parking. The eighth floor will feature a 12,000-square-foot outdoor deck with a pool, cabanas, grilling stations, dining areas and fire pits. Indoor amenities on this floor will include a lounge room, pool table, virtual sports simulation room, salon and massage room, screening room and fitness centers.

The Southbank master plan includes Southbank Park, a two-acre green space designed by Hoerr Schaudt. Both Southbank Park and the Riverwalk, which will provide a pedestrian connection between Harrison and Polk streets upon completion of The Reed, were funded and developed by Lendlease as public amenities for Southbank residents and the surrounding community.