1-Java-St.-Brooklyn
The development team behind 1 Java Street in Brooklyn also plans to construct an 18,000-square-foot waterfront park.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Lendlease Breaks Ground on 834-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Developer Lendlease has broken ground on 1 Java Street, an 834-unit waterfront multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood. Designed by architecture firm Marvel, the development will comprise five interconnected buildings across a full city block.  In addition, 1 Java Street will house 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and 30 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. A syndicate of lenders led by Bank of America provided $360 million in construction financing for the project, which Lendlease is developing in partnership with Australian pension fund Aware Super. Completion is slated for late 2025.

