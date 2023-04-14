Friday, April 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentKentuckyMultifamilySoutheast

Lendlease Completes Renovations of 170 Military Housing Units at Fort Campbell in Kentucky

by John Nelson

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. — Lendlease has completed interior and exterior renovations of 170 units for Junior Enlisted families within the New Hammond Heights neighborhood at the privatized military housing community of Campbell Crossing at Fort Campbell. Beginning in April 2021, the renovations included the replacement of each home’s exterior, living room and kitchen upgrades, master bathroom remodels and the replacement of interior finishes and appliances. All windows and appliances have been upgraded to Energy Star-rated products, and other sustainability benefits have been implemented for the reduction of energy and water consumption. Renovations are part of the company’s $300 million, five-year plan for the community, which also includes new construction and removal of outdated units. Other projects underway at Campbell Crossing include the demolition and construction of 680 new homes for Junior Enlisted families.

You may also like

Target to Open 1.4 MSF Distribution Center at...

Ledo Capital, St. Clair Commercial to Develop 663,460...

Freehill Development to Build 227,200 SF Industrial Project...

AARE Sunbelt, JW Capital Top Out 22-Story Terrazul...

Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 317-Unit Apartment Development...

Arden Logistics Parks Purchases 174,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

CBRE Investment Management Fund Acquires 455-Unit Village at...

Chestnut Hill Realty to Develop 250-Unit Mixed-Income Residential...

Equity Residential Completes $45M Renovation of Pearl Apartments...