Lendlease Completes Renovations of 170 Military Housing Units at Fort Campbell in Kentucky

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. — Lendlease has completed interior and exterior renovations of 170 units for Junior Enlisted families within the New Hammond Heights neighborhood at the privatized military housing community of Campbell Crossing at Fort Campbell. Beginning in April 2021, the renovations included the replacement of each home’s exterior, living room and kitchen upgrades, master bathroom remodels and the replacement of interior finishes and appliances. All windows and appliances have been upgraded to Energy Star-rated products, and other sustainability benefits have been implemented for the reduction of energy and water consumption. Renovations are part of the company’s $300 million, five-year plan for the community, which also includes new construction and removal of outdated units. Other projects underway at Campbell Crossing include the demolition and construction of 680 new homes for Junior Enlisted families.