Lendlease, IHG Army Hotels Break Ground on 207-Room Candlewood Suites Hotel at Fort Liberty in North Carolina

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. ­— Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels have broken ground on a 207-room Candlewood Suites hotel at Fort Liberty, a U.S. Army base in central North Carolina. The companies plan to open the hotel in early 2026.

As a partner lodging developer for the Department of Defense, Lendlease will own the hotel and IHG Army Hotels will operate the property. The hotel represents the 17th Candlewood Suites hotel that Lendlease and IHG have partnered on since 2009 as part of the Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL) initiative, an Army-led, public-private venture to revitalize on-post lodging for service members, their families and government travelers. Fort Liberty welcomes approximately 100,000 travelers annually at one of the base’s three existing hotels.

The new Candlewood Suites Fort Liberty hotel will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom rooms with fully equipped kitchens in each suite. Amenities will include a business center, lounge, fitness center, laundry facilities, 24-hour market and an outdoor barbecue area, as well as complimentary breakfast.

Lendlease and IHG will make enhancements at two other Fort Liberty hotels, the Carolina Inn and Normandy House, over the next year.