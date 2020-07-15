REBusinessOnline

Lendlease, IHG Army Hotels Open 311-Room Hotel on Fort Gordon in Georgia

The new Candlewood Suites hotel offers kitchenettes in the rooms. Property amenities include complimentary breakfast, laundry facilities, a business center, fitness center, pool and a barbecue area.

FORT GORDON, GA. — Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels have opened a 311-room Candlewood Suites hotel on the Fort Gordon Army base in Georgia. The property’s rooms offer kitchenettes, and amenities include complimentary breakfast, laundry facilities, a business center, fitness center, pool and a barbecue area. Lendlease, IHG Army Hotels and the U.S. Army have partnered to open 40 hotels across the country, which IHG manages and operates. Lendlease owns, develops and designs the hotels. Fort Gordon is located nine miles west of downtown Augusta. The base serves 109,334 people, including 17,720 active military, according to Military OneSource.

